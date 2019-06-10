The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, has expressed shock, sorrow and pain over the death of the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson.

Speaking when he led a delegation of the management of the ministry on a condolence visit to the office of PENGASSAN in Abuja, the permanent secretary paid glowing tributes to the departed comrade, describing him as a dependable ally of the ministry, whose support and contributions assisted the ministry in achieving its mandate of maintaining industrial peace and harmony in the country.

Lauding the late Johnson on his achievements in the petroleum and natural gas sector, Alo said, “The late PENGASSAN president employed his wealth of experience and administrative ingenuity in bringing about good industrial relations that have stabilised the sector.”

He enjoined those he left behind to bear the death of the comrade with fortitude and be consoled by the numerous testimonies about the good life he lived.

The permanent secretary urged PENGASSAN not to forget the family of the late Johnson, and pledged that government would sustain the industrial peace and harmony he fought for.

In his response, the acting president of PENGASSAN, Frank Esanubi, described Johnson as a great and humble man, who was versed in the art of maintaining relationships.

He disclosed that PENGASSAN, in collaboration with social partners, would set up a trust fund for the education of the children of the union’s departed president, adding that more details would be made known to the social partners in due course.