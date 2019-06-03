Organised labour at the weekend was thrown into mourning with the news of the death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and third deputy president of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

He died early Friday, May 31, 2019, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

Johnson was a labour leader of note, a Christian and a father.

The TUC in its condolence message by its general secretary, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi, described him as an embodiment of grace, and he would be sorely missed by the congress, co-workers and friends.

In the same vein, the national leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said it was deeply saddened over the shocking and untimely death of Johnson, who until his death was the national president of PENGASSAN and chairman of NUPENGASAN.

The union, in a message jointly signed by the president, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and general secretary, Afolabi Olawale, said, “Distressingly, Friday, May 31, 2019, has inflamed an indelible sore in the minds of Nigerian workers, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

“NUPENG this day utterly regrets the huge vacuum created by the passing to eternal rest of this great and quintessential unionist in the labour movement. NUPENGASSAN, which he meritoriously chaired, kept united, strong and virile, has painfully lost a rare gem in its folk.

“The world vividly recollects every moment, every struggle he championed and flashbacks of sacrifices made by Comrade Olabode Johnson to keep the trade union in shape. His endearing visions, aimed at holding his members even at the expense of his immediate family can also not be overemphasised.”

The union also recalled Johnson’s sincere commitment to see his union’s members and staff successful, move above challenges, stay productive and fulfilled in tandem with the union’s policy thrust.

It said, “In retrospect, NUPENG could still reflect on your emergence as the senior oil and gas workers’ president right from your first term regime in June 2014 and subsequent reelection for a second term of three years during your association’s fifth triennial delegates’ conference on June 29, 2017, at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Kado.

The union said: “On this note, NUPENG, in this grieving moment, extends heartfelt condolences to the wife and children of our dear late leader, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where the deceased worked, TUC, PENGASSAN, members of staff, business associates, friends and well-wishers; may God grant them all fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may his precious soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Adieu our dearest and indefatigable Comrade!”

In another message signed by Issa Aremu, vice president of IndustriALL Global Union, he noted that the Africa Region received with shock and grief the news of the death of Johnson.

Aremu said as President of PENGASSAN which is a key affiliate of IndustriALL Global Union, the late labour leader was a strong and active member of IndustriALL Global Union.

He said, “His remarkable achievements and contribution to the growth and development of his union (PENGASSAN) and the global labour movement are well documented. He will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the strategic goals of IndustriALL Global Union; advance workers’ rights, build union power, confront global capital and ensure sustainable Industrial policy.

“On Wednesday 29 May 2019, PENGASSAN under his leadership as President played host to the visiting IndustriALL Africa Regional Officers. To honour our late Comrade means rededicating ourselves to the struggle.

“On behalf of the President of IndustriALL Global Union, Jorg Hofmann, General Secretary, Valter Sanches and Executive Committee of IndustriALL Global Union Sub Saharan Africa region, we commiserate with the family of our dear Comrade in particular, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Nigeria National Council of IndustriALL and the global labour movement for the irreparable loss.”