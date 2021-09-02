By Chrsitian Agadibe

The Labour Party governorship candidate of Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo, has said that provision of welfare, jobs, and modern technology remain the best solutions to curbing crime and insecurity in the state.

Agbasimalo made this submission at the recent campaign in Onitsha ahead of the gubernatorial election.

He said that crime and criminality are the product of hunger, unemployment and poverty.

“The starting point and foundation to solve the problem of insecurity in Anambra State is for you to provide for the people. If you solve the problem of hunger, poverty, unemployment, you would have gone over 60 per cent in stopping and solving the problem of insecurity in the state and in Nigeria. When you leave a large number of people uneducated, uncared for and unprovided for, they take to crime and criminality”, he said.

Agbasimalo blamed illiteracy, neglect, and lack as responsible for the high level of insecurity in town.

He lamented that while the able bodied men take to crime and criminality like armed robbery, the ladies choose prostitution. “For us in Labour Party, it is clear that the first step towards the solution to insecurity in Nigeria is to provide welfare and security for the people. “Provide them with jobs. Those that are positively engaged during the day will be so tired at night to plan and be involved in any criminal activities.”

He expressed the party’s resolve to employ modern technology to combat crime in the state. “Under the Labour Party committee, we shall also deploy security and technology in the fight against crime and criminality.

“Indeed, I concede that even where you provide welfare for the people, some defiant behaviours will still take to crime and criminality and therefore, there are 100 ways of curbing crime and criminality.

“It won’t be out of place, for example, if you have CCTV cameras positioned all over the state, so that as you are committing the crime, you are captured and seen. Obviously crime and criminality will reduce.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.