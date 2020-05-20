TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), in Rivers State, Isaac Wonwu, has condemned the alleged plot for the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers.

Wonwu’s reaction yesterday, was on the heels of a statement from the state government on Tuesday night, alleging clandestine moves by some Rivers “Abuja-based politicians” to declare a state of emergency by Federal Government.

Rivers State government had through its Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, claimed that it had uncovered plans by some citizens of the state in Abuja, to cause a breakdown of law and order to achieve their ulterior political ambition.

Nsirim had alleged: These people, whose attempts to declare State of Emergency in the State since 2015, have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.

“They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 governorship election results were not announced, but also failed.

“As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for presidential and vice-presidential tickets is gathering momentum, the want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the state is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses”, Nsirim noted.

The former LP governorship candidate described as baseless, the speculated state of emergency, saying persons behind the plot were enemies of the state.

Wonwu, however, called on Governor Nyesom Wike to review the lockdown in the state and appoint a thick-tank committee that would marshal out a developmental plan for Rivers.

He advocated for state of emergency on agriculture development to promote food security in Rivers,

and to look inward on post COVID-19 pandemic with a view to sustaining the economy of the state.

“We equally appeal to the governor to show some diplomacy in working with the federal government”, Wonwu urged.