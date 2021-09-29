National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, has called on voters in Anambra State to go out en masse and vote for Obiora Agbasimalo in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Abure, who spoke during the flag-off of campaign by the governorship candidate of the party, Obiora Agbasimmalo in Nnewi, said victory for the Labour Party in the election would usher in the rebirth, re-growth, development, prosperity, progress, peace, security, provision of health and provision of development in Anambra State.

He said: “Is it not a good thing that the liberation of Anambra State is coming from your son? But, we all have a role to play. We must rise to the occasion with our PVC that day. This talk will be useless if on November 6, you use our PVC to vote for those who have been responsible for the failure of the state.”

He also used the campaign flag-off to enlighten the people on the logo of the party, and how to cast their vote on Election Day to usher in a government that will address the yearnings of the people.

“It is only with our PVC that we can do it, and I want to appeal to all of you that on that day, we must go to our various centres to vote for our son, Obiora Agbasimalo, under the platform of the Labour Party; the party that has the logo of Papa, Mama, Pikin. Fortunately for the people of Nnewi, the change is going to come through your own son,” he said.

