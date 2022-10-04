From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kano State, Bashir Ishaq Bashir has denied reports alleging that he was on the move to the All Progressives Congress(APC)

In a statement in Kano, Tuesday, he stated that. “Our attention has been drawn to the widespread rumour going round that I am defecting to APC, with two serial known transactional lightweight politicians.”

“This information is false, baseless and without any iota of credibility. One does not leave certainty for uncertainty” he added.

“Labour Party and ObiDatti are synonymous with all that is needed to salvage our country from political mercenaries and failed leadership under the contraption called APC and its Siamese twin, the PDP.

Basher declared that he remains a card carrying member and the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the state, adding that he believes in the ideals and leadership standards of OBI and Datti and will continue to support them with all that he had got.

“Campaigns of calumny, mudslinging and mischief are the stock-in-trade of the people spreading these rumors. They are people who have an uncommon ability not to be embarrassed by any scandal” he added.

“Labour Party has become a moving train….. The people have awakened, the young men and women have taken their destinies in their hands. There is no stopping us. The ONLY thing between us and success is Time, and by The Grace of The Almighty, Time, this time around is on our side!” he stated.