From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Labour Party (LP) said Nigeria requires leaders like its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running-mate, Sen Ahmed Dati with vigour to fix her current multi-faceted problem.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Obi/Dati Presidential Campaign Council for Borno on Saturday in Maiduguri, Campaign Coordinator in the state, Gavf Latina, said the two men have the capacity required to analyse the security challenge in the northeast and Nigeria.

“The presidency of Mr Peter Obi and Mr Yusuf Ahmed Dati will ensure security and provide welfare for the citizens as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he assured.

He said the candidates have a motive to serve, a good and honest attitude towards service, and

previous conduct in service will provide real change in the country.

“The Obi-Dati presidency will usher in good governance of providing security and welfare to the people through competence, merit and honesty,” he said.

He said the party’s presidential candidate and his running-mate have gathered support groups across the country. He said members of these support groups are individuals who desire credible change in the country and need to unite the nation more.

He explained there are 54 support groups in Borno State.