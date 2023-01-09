By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), Lagos State, Toyin Shokunbi, has declared the party’s readiness to take over power at the centre and at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos on Monday, Shokunbi said that the committee had intensified efforts at improving the party’s structure and harmonising all local government in the state towards strategic campaign activities to ensure the victory of the party at the polls both at national and sub-national levels.

“We have our structures running through the 20 local governments and all the wards in Lagos state. We are harmonised and would continue to harmonise all interest groups in the local government and in all the wards.”

Shokunbi disclosed that the party is running a multi-faceted campaign strategy that involves all stakeholders down to individuals at the grassroots on a one-on-one basis.

“We are poised to take over the ruling party not only at the centre but also in Lagos State. Our campaign includes among many other things; mobilisation, sensitisation on the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and ‘know your polling unit. This would run at the same time in all the local governments in the state. We have hit the ground running and will not rest until we achieve victory in all our elections,” she said.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the LP, Lagos State, Tony Masha urged every member of the party to ensure that they collect their PVC as it was the only legitimate power they had at winning the elections. He commended the resilience of members of the party even as he described the Labour Party’s movement as a formidable force.

The party also called on the state government to ensure freedom of political association by providing a level playing field to all parties, making available the needed public facilities for the campaign and ensuring maximum security at rallies and other campaign activities.