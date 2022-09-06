The Labour Party in Imo State has reaffirmed the Senator representing Imo East, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, as the party’s apex leader in the state.

This confirmation is in recognition of Onyewuchi as the highest political office holder of the party in the state.

The party disclosed this at the end of the meeting of members of its State Working Committee with candidates of the party at all levels and members of the National Working Committee from Imo State and the National Vice Chairman, South East of the party at the party’s secretariat in Owerri.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Obidinma Aku, in a statement made available to the media, said the meeting was largely peaceful and insightful.

The statement noted that issues bothering on the party’s participation in the 2023 election and others matters concerning the smooth running of the party were exhaustively deliberated upon.

Other resolutions at the meeting include, that the party in Imo State is united in support of all her candidates for the 2023 elections.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on its National and State Working Committees led by Julius Abure and Dr. Ambrose Onyekwere respectively.

“The party also condemned the recent nomination of one Mrs. Pauline Onyeka Ugochi who is politically exposed and encumbered as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State,” the statement further read.