Labour Party Candidate in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo, at the weekend took Onitsha by storm as over 5000 supporters came out in solidarity for his governorship ambition.

His rally at Onitsha which is the commercial hub of the South East was a carnival of some sort with many youths trooping out to support the 37 year old governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

At the colorful event, the party leaders expressed confidence that based on Agbasimalo’s antecedents, he would definitely win the November 6 poll this year.

Speaking at the event, Agbasimalo said if elected, his administration shall accord top priority to education with increased budgetary allocation to meet global standards and sustain the state’s prime position in the sector.

He said: “We shall introduce a functional scholarship scheme for pupils and students up to Jss 3 to reap the benefits of the Universal Basic Education programme; a deliberate policy to favour science and technical education to produce top flight graduates capable of competing and excelling anywhere in the world; to build science and technical laboratories in our schools and colleges for practical learning.”

He promised to provide special incentives to teachers and non-teaching staff to boost their morale with added value for the teaching profession and to give necessary support to Adult and Non-Formal education to reduce illiteracy and take out-of-school children back to school.

The governorship candidate encouraged the spirit of

competition in our pupils, students and teachers; to send the students and teachers on exchange programmes, holiday camps and education tourism.

The National President of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure hailed the crowd for coming out against all odds. He, however, urged them to come out en masse on the day of the gubernatorial elections.

He commended the qualities of Agbasimalo as a youth, who is educated and enlightened and assured the crowd that Agbasimalo is the man that can take them to their destination – prosperity.

