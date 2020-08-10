The candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming election, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, has said that former Governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu cannot impose his retrogressive politics on Edo people.

Osifo made the declaration on Sunday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, while reacting to comments attributed to the APC leader on the failed invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly by members of his party.

“In Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu has succeeded in putting the destinies of over twenty million Lagosians in his pocket, who must go and prostrate in his Bourdillon residence before they can seek elective positions, buy property and even start a business.

“It is this retrogressive brand of politics that Tinubu wants to import to Edo State. But he fails to realise that Edo people have never been candidates for such mental dominance and subservience. He can check Nigeria’s historical records for this fact.

“Tinubu cannot do to our people in the 21st century, what our forebears vehemently rejected till this day. He cannot subordinate a free people like us, who would give anything for the triumph of social justice, to his whims. He should learn about Edo people from the rise and fall of Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked national chairman of the APC.”

Osifo noted that “the APC leader may not have been told the full story about the crisis orchestrated by members of his party in Benin,” and urged him “to get the full account of the events leading to the failed coup, from all the parties to the issue before jumping to make comments on national television.”

According to the Labour Party candidate, “Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has done in three years, what Tinubu couldn’t do in eight years, and several years after, by his stooges occupying the seat of power in Lagos.

“Whereas in Edo State, the illegal activities of area boys and land grabbers have been stamped out of our socio-economic space by Obaseki, but in Lagos, the reverse is the case.

“In Edo State, the Geographic Information Service agency, set up by Governor Obaseki issues Certificate of Occupancy in a matter of weeks, and at affordable cost. But in Lagos, the issuance of C-of-Os is still largely influenced by Tinubu, several years after leaving office.

“This is the kind of culture Tinubu wants to foist on Edo people through his agents such as Adams Oshiomhole and the APC gubernatorial candidate. But Edo people will not allow them.”