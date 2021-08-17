By Christian Agadibe

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has urged the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to direct the National Assembly (NASS) to authorise electronic transmission of election results across the country.

He made this clarion call at the flag off ceremony of the Labour Party campaign for the governorship candidate in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo.

Abure implored: “I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to talk to the National Assembly to allow electronic transmission of results in order to give credibility, dependency, and reliability to the electoral process.”

According to the national chairman, “The president has no other legacy that he can leave behind for Nigerians in his eight years of administration. Hence, for him to write his name in gold, he should give Nigerians a dependable, and electoral process.”

Abure, however, commended the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, for his resolve to give Nigerians a credible and dependable electoral process.

“That is why he has demonstrated in all his engagements to Nigerians of which we were part of as stakeholders; that INEC is willing and ready to electronically transmit the results,” he added.

Representative of the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, charged workers of Anambra State to key into the Labour Party agenda.

“This is the agenda of the workers and the labouring masses of this state. We must ensure the victory of the Labour Party, the only party that can bring about social and economic justice, and transformative governance,” he added.

While acknowledging that the party is formed by Nigerian workers to provide political alternatives to the perennial administration, Egbanubi is sure to take over Nigeria come 2023.

He listed their manifesto including infrastructural development, industrial revolution, agricultural revolution, healthcare and educational revolution to transform the nation.

Meanwhile, the party leaders enjoined participants and supporters at the campaign ground to get their voters’ cards to bring to life their aspirations.