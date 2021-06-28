By Chinelo Obogo

Governorship candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Obiora Agbasimalo, has expressed confidence that his party can defeat ruling the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.

Agbasimalo, who hails from Ezinifite in Nnewi South Local Government Area, said he believes LP can win the election because it has a strong grassroots structure which he says would be used to his advantage.

“Winning elections is not all about throwing money around but it is more about reaching to the soul of the electorate with our message. I believe LP can win the election because the party has a strong grassroots structure which we plan to exploit to our advantage. The party has existed since the Fourth Republic and has won elections in Anambra in the past. I believe that I am the man to beat because I represent a breath of fresh air, a deviation from the norm. I represent a manifesto that would address foundational challenges in the state,” he said.

He said he plans to form a strong executive council consisting of individuals with pedigree and integrity and promised that there would be no nepotism in his cabinet.

