Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Labour leaders and pensioners in Bayelsa State have given thumbs up to Governor Douye Diri for prioritising the welfare of pensioners and retirees in the state.

State chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade John Ndiomu, and that of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Comrade Renner Hobobo, as well as the secretary, Comrade T.D. Eselomo, in a joint statement made available to journalists in Yenagoa, expressed gratitude to the governor and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for fulfilling their campaign promises to retirees.

The labour leaders said since its inauguration, the Diri administration had been consistent in the payment of their monthly pension, implementation of the approved 33% pension harmonization from January 2020 as well as release for payment of gratuity and death benefits to pensioners.

The statement read in parts “The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Bayelsa State Council and the Nigeria Labour Congress on behalf of our esteemed pensioners in the state wish to express our profound gratitude to Senator Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for consistently paying our monthly pension, 33% pension harmonisation approval and implementation from January 2020 and to have released funds for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to pensioners in the state.

“We are very grateful that you have started fulfilling your campaign promises to pensioners as your miraculous emergence is for the good of all Bayelsans,” the labour leaders said.