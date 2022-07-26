From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The nationwide labour protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has taken off in Abia State in earnest.

Before the take off of the protest which began at Michael Okpara Square, Umuahia, the Abia State capital at about 9.30, labour leaders in the state addressed the workers on the need for the protest.

Presently, the protesting workers are matching along the streets of Umuahia, signing labour, laced with solidarity sons.

Some of the commercial banks in the state capital, were closed for business, perhaps out of the fear that hoodlums might cash in on the protest to vandalize their banking halls or they were in solidarity with the protesting workers.

Although government offices opened for work, the offices of some Ministries visited was scanty as the few workers present, provided skeletal services.