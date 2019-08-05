Bimbola Oyesola

Organised labour has said inability to go by the rules and non-compliance with agreements often remain causal factors of conflicts at workplaces.

President, National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metalic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), Comrade Goke Olatunji, speaking at a workshop organised by the Chemical and Non-Metallic Employers Federation (CANMPEF) in Lagos last week, noted that if employees and employers are well guided, they would not have any conflicts.

In his presentation addressing steps in conflict resolution as it relates to the union, the labour leader advised that both workers and employers should strive to ensure that no contentious issue attracts external resolution mechanism because of its negative effects on employer-employees relations after settlement.

He said, “In handling conflict of whatever form, the causal factor should be addressed instead of wound-dressing. I equally submit that we should always consider what might be the reaction of others to an action of one. Conflict in industrial set-up should also be positive in nature such that it forecloses severance of industrial relationship.”

According to him, conflict is as old as human existence and, therefore, it is an unavoidable phenomenon whenever there is a relationship or contact between two or more people.

He noted that in spite of the desire among the parties to co-exist peacefully, there are nevertheless hidden infractions among them, stating that objectives of unions (workers or employees) government and employers are sometimes compatible and at other times incompatible with one another.

He said, “For instance, the interest of both the employers and employees are not mutual. Wages can never be as high as workers desire or profits as investors/the employers might wish. Also the dynamics of organisation in response to technology and or some economic or societal policies might also cause conflict.

“However, we should also not be so engulfed by conflict that we will now shun or look down at resolution mechanism because conflict must surely arise as we engage in economic activities for enhancing means of our livelihood and for the betterment of our dear economy- Nigeria.”

The NUCFRLANMPE president highlighted issues, which may lead to industrial conflict to include retrenchment of workers following the closing down of a factory, lay-off, discharge or dismissal, denial of benefits, lock-out, non-recognition of unions, among others.

He opined that resolving conflicts is sine qua non to organisational survival and as such should be carefully accorded priority required of it.

He said, “The strategy, principle, process and practice must carefully be examined with a view to ensuring healthy conflict resolution without bias or prejudices.

“In handling conflict, the validity of the issue must be determined, find out whether any collective agreement has been breached; has any labour law or policy been violated or has the worker’s health, safety and welfare been jeopardized? After determining the validity, get all facts and cross-check, then reduce the complaints into writing for onward settlement process.”