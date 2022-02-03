Project Management Institute (PMI) has released its Global Megatrends 2022 report, an analysis of the global forces significantly impacting society and the project management profession.

The report, which draws on trend data, primary and secondary research, and interviews with project managers in the field, elaborates on six critical demographic, economic, and social trends, which are: Digital Disruption; Climate Crisis; Demographic Shifts; Economic Shifts; Labour Shortages; Civil, Civic and Equality Movements

Global Megatrends 2022 helps project professionals understand the world’s rapid transformation and the global context in which they work so they can use projects to solve complex problems.

“The world continues to see ongoing change and uncertainty, impacting our daily lives at home and work,” said Michael DePrisco, Interim President & CEO and Chief Operating Officer of PMI.

“Our Global Megatrends report helps ourcommunity of project professionals understand the trend lines reshaping the future – from the climate crisis to the ripple effects of shifting demographics. To take on these challenges, project professionals must be dedicated to not only developing strong technical skills, but also cultivating an understanding of the broader strategic environment impacting their projects.”

Digital Disruption tops the list of trends identified in the report. This mirrors with what Nigerian companies are discovering with process automation, remote testing, access to real-time data and decision support, among many digital technologies proving critical to their ability to stay competitive in the changing markets,

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Climate Change bill into law providing for, among other things, the mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change signalling the top priority his government has accorded to climate crisis.

Declining fertility rates and high immigration amongst Nigerians is in line with the global trend of Demographic shifts and Labour Shortages, a key trend in the report. Organisations are now having to find new ways to address worker shortages and close the talent gap, such as implementing equitable and inclusive policies to support age-diverse staff, creating a successful retention culture, aligning on social impact initiatives, understanding the importance of work-life balance, and attracting younger employees.