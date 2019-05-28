Bimbola Oyesola

Workers in the food and beverage sector yesterday, shut down a leading biscuits company, A&P Foods Limited, makers of the popular Mcvities and HAANSBRO brands in Lagos, alleging casualisation of over 2000 workers and other anti labour practices.

The workers under the umbrella of the National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), had arrived the company located on Abeokuta Expressway, Dopemu area of Lagos as early as 7 a.m bearing placards with different inscriptions. Thereafter they called out the employees of the company to join the picketing.

The peaceful protest however turned violent when the protesters were not allowed to go inside the second premises of the company having received workers from the other factory to join the protest. The protesting workers were however attacked by suspected hoodlums and thugs with bottles, stones and chemicals.

More than five members of the union, including the General Secretary, Comrade Bamidele Busari, sustained various level of injury and were rushed to the hospital. It also took the intervention of policemen from Central Police Station, Dopemu, before the situation became calm.

The management among other things were accused of proliferating the internal union and creating tension among the workers in order to undermine their welfare.

President of the union, Comrade Lateef Oyelekan, who condemned the ill-treatment of the workers, said it was pathetic that the company had been very consistent in engaging all its workers as casual staff.

He said that over 2000 workers that have served the company for close to ten years are still casual workers.

He noted that the causal workers earned between N18,000 and N20,000, a fact that was corroborated by some of the workers interviewed by Daily Sun.

The President added that the move became necessary following the violations of workers’ rights by the company.