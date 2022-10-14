By Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour under the international workers organisation, IndustriAll in Nigeria, yesterday shut down operations of the Egbin power plant in Lagos

alleging precarious working conditions of workers at the plant.

Nigeria unions, that are affiliates of IndustriAll include, the National Union of Textile , Garment and Tailoring Workers (NUTGTW), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Speaking at the picketing exercise, the Vice President, IndustriALL Global Union representing the Sub-saharan Africa, Rose Omamo, said the global union has resolved to eradicate all forms of precarious work under any guise as well as intimidation of workers to belong to a trade union. The Vice President who was represented by the Regional President, John Adaji, who also is the President of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers in Nigeria, said, Egbin Power Plant which was unionized by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has become notorious for anti-union activities and promoting precarious work all in an attempt to intimidate the workers against belonging to the union.

“This is a pointer to other workplaces engaging in such act to either desist or be ready to experience the unpleasant revolt by the trade Unions,” he said.

He called on trade unions to protect workers and also put energy together to fight recalcitrant employers who are bent on violating workers’ right.

Adaji stated that since the National Union of Electricity Employees is an affiliates of IndustriALL Global Union, the global body is committed to support the union in its struggle against precarious work in all its forms in the sector.

“We will continue to raise awareness on how precarious work undermines workers’ rights and the impacts on our economy” he added.

He demanded that governments must eliminate policies and legislation that encourage precarious work, remove all legislative and other barriers that deny precarious workers their rights, as all workers must exercise their fundamental rights to join a union of their choice and bargain collectively.

The Secretary, IndustrialAll Global, Nigeria National Council, Ntukubes Mbang said the union had previously written a letter to the Egbin Power Plant on the poor conduct of election into elective positions in the company branch union, but the management has refused to acknowledge nor responds to the global body’s enqiury.

He said that was a flagrant disregard for extant Labour laws and workers right remains a recipe for industrial disharmony.

The IndustrialAll Global Union represents workers in a wide range sectors from extraction of oil and gas, mining, generation and distribution of electric power, to manufacturing of metals and metal products, shipbuilding, automotive, aerospace, textiles, garments, leather and footwear.