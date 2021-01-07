The nation’s organised labour under the auspices of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) -the Trade Union Side (TUS) has spit fire over the move by the Lagos State House Of Assembly to appoint Directors of Cooperative Societies (outside the civil service) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the proposed Cooperative Societies Bill 2020, saying that such move would have negative effect on the industrial relation space in the state.

In a statement by the Secretary, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Lagos Council, Comrade Abiodun Aladetan, said after the 2020 JNC meeting held in Lagos recently, the State Chairman of JNC, Comrade Olusegun Balogun, and the State Secretary, Comrade Rasheed Ayanpitan, condemned the proposed clause in the bill which supports hiring directors from outside the public service because such a law is aimed at destroying the rich culture of career progression which is the envy of the Public Service.

The statement reads, “It is very disturbing to hear honorable members debating and contemplating inserting a clause in a bill that have grave industrial relations implications. The Directorate Cadre in the Ministries are career officers whose appointments are guided by the Public Service Rules (PSR), Civil Service Commission Guidelines on Appointment, Promotion and Discipline as well as the Scheme of Service.