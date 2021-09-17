From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has said labour would resist plans by the Federal Government to concession four airports newly remodelled from the $1 billion loan it received from China.

He issued the threat when he received members of four media chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja, yesterday.

Wabba said the information he received revealed that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, which accounts for over 60 per cent of international flights in Nigeria was on the list of airports to be concessioned. Others listed are the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport; Port Harcourt International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NLC described the move as suspicious while questioning rational behind the decision.

It said the idea of trading off the airports government borrowed loans to put back in shape with a 25 years warranty on the airport facilities was outrageous.

Wabba said under the planned concession 60 per cent is ceded to the concessioner leaving the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the remaining 40 out of which it is expected to service the loan from China and pay workers’ salaries.

The NLC boss complained that a similar approach was used to trade off the MM2 Airport in Ikeja which has now resulted into a bitter litigation and perpetual injunction ceding the asset to the concessioner.

