From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has said the labour will battle plans by the Federal Government to concession 4 airports newly remodelled from the $1billion loan it received from China.

The labour union leader issued the showdown threat against the FG when he received members of 4 Media Chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Wabba, he had received from a reliable source, information that the FG has concluded plans to concession 4 Nigeria’s airports remodelled with the funds from China.

He said the information he received revealed that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, which accounts for over 60% of international flights in Nigeria is believed to be on the list of airports to be concession.

Others listed were the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport; Port Harcourt International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, all up for the planned concession to private managers.

The NLC described the move as suspicious while questioning rational behind the decision.

It said the idea of trading off the airports the FG borrowed loans to put back in shape with a 25 years warranty on the airport facilities was outrageous.

Wabba said under the planned concession 60% is ceded to the concessionaire; leaving the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the remaining 40℅ out of which it is expected to service the loan from China and pay workers’ salaries.

The NLC boss complained that a similar approach was used to trade off the MM2 Airport in Ikeja which has now resulted into a bitter litigation and perpetual injunction ceding the asset to the concessionaire.

