From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked teachers in Rivers State to be politically conscious so that they can get better treatment from government.

NLC Chairman, Beatrice Itubo, gave the charge at quadrennial conference of delegates of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Rivers Wings, in Port Harcourt, saying teachers were treated poorly because they are not politically active.

Itubo said if teachers begin to take part in active politics, they would be among the policy makers to decide their future, and charged them to register and be part of the electoral process in 2023.

She said: “No increment of salary, no incentives at all to motivate you work. I know you are going through a lot; but, I salute your resilience. We will not just go and sit down praying that God should help us. God does not work that way.

“We have to stand up and demand for our rights. The government officials were invited for this programme. But, because of the levity with which they treat workers, they refused to turn up.

“Let us be politically conscious. The law does not debar workers from being politicians. The law did not stop us from participating in active politics. We have to participate. You cannot be allowing other people to be shaving your hairs in your absence. I want to implore you teachers, you are well enlightened, to join politics. Go and register. In 2023, we shall participate actively. We are major stakeholders in this entity called Rivers State. Those of you who want to contest, go and register, so that we can get leaders that will pay workers and pensioners.”

NUT Chairman, Nkpogone Lucky, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for prompt and regular payment of teachers and asked for a better welfare package for teachers in the state.

