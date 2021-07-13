From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked teachers in Rivers State to be politically conscious so that they can get better treatment from government.

State Chairman of NLC, Beatrice Itubo, gave the charge at quadrennial conference of delegates of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Rivers Wings, in Port Harcourt, saying that teachers were treated poorly because they are not politically active.

Itubo said that if teachers begin to take part in active politics, they would be among the policy makers to decide their future, and charged them to register and be part of the electoral process in 2023.

She said: “No increment of salary, no incentives at all to motivate you work. I know you are going through a lot; but, I salute your resilience. We will not just go and sit down praying that God should help us. God does not work that way.

“We have to stand up and demand for our rights. The government officials were invited for this programme. But, because of the levity with which they treat workers, they refused to turn up.

“I am calling on us let us be politically conscious. The law does not debar workers from being politicians. The law did not stop us from participating in active politics. We have to participate.

“You cannot be allowing other people to be shaving your hairs in your absence. I want to implore you teachers, you are well enlightened, to join politics. Go and register. In 2023, we shall participate actively.

“We are major stakeholders in this entity called Rivers State. Those of you who want to contest, go and register, so that we get leaders that will pay workers and pensioners”.

Earlier, State Chairman of NUT, Nkpogone Lucky, while commending the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for prompt and regular payment of teachers, prayed the governor for a better welfare package for teachers in the state.

Lucky regretted that teachers have remained peaceful despite the lapses on the side of government as regards welfare of teachers.

He said: “Our dear Governor, Sir, I want to bring to your awareness that the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Rivers State Wing, has been of peace with you for the past four years despite the numerous welfare packages that have not been attended to.

“The union has displayed dialogue disposition with the government and wishes that its attendant problems of non-implementation of promotions, non-payment of February and March, 2016, salaries to effected teachers, non-release of promotion interview, non-conduct of promotion interview, non-payment of annual increment, non-payment of imprest, infrastructural decay in sorme schools, recruitment of teachers etc. shall be considered as the nation cannot develop without the teacher. ‘No teacher, no nation’.

“Your Excellency, Sir, may I appeal on behalf of Rivers State teachers that you should make them happy by considering their welfare packages enumerated in the address”.

He, however, called on the governor to assist the union to complete the ongoing ultra-model NUT secretariat and as well release the sum of N15 million promised the union during 2016 World Teachers Day.