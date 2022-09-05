From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Labour Union’s Leaders, Heads of Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies have commanded Kebbi state government over proactive efforts taken in health insurance scheme for the people of the state.

They stated this in a communiqué issued to newsmen and signed by ten leaders of the Unions, Agencies and Parastatals that attended the one day formerly sector strategy consultative meeting organized by IHP/USAID and KECHEMA ,held in Birnin Kebbi.

In the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the meeting, Hon. Bala Muh’d Kende, NLC State Chairman, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, and that of Trade Union Congress (TUC), among other signatories, they recommended that, residents of Kebbi State should embrace the contributory healthcare scheme as an avenue provided by the Kebbi State government, through which they mutually assist one-another in accessing quality healthcare at affordable cost.

According to them, “the proactive efforts of the present administration of His Excellency Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Matawallen Gwandu) have brought Kebbi State closer towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and other targets of the sustainable development goals 3 (SDG 3)- Good Health and well-being:

“There is intensive revitalization of primary healthcare centres; improved immunization coverage; strong campaign and action against cancer; recruitment, development, training and retention of health workforce; substantial increase in health financing; introduction of state contributory health scheme to ensure equity and financial risk protection in accessing quality healthcare by citizens.

“The Kebbi State Government continues to explore both national and international linkages, and also harness innovative health financing mechanism in order to sustain the gains already recorded and further build on them despite the unfavourable macro-economic conditions that is prevalent in the world today”,.

They also observed that, Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (KECHES) will reduce the gap between the different income groups in accessing quality healthcare in the State.

They said: ” contributory healthcare scheme provides a sustainable source of healthcare financing for the health sector. With little contributions of N400 per person per month in the informal sector plan, half the population of Kebbi State (2,500,000 out of the total population of 5,494,308) have the potential to contribute 1billion Naira monthly into the health sector.

“Although the informal sector represents the largest portion of Kebbi State population, the importance of Formal sector participation cannot be underestimated: Firstly, without the participation of Formal sector the informal sector will not buy-into the Scheme; Secondly, the civil servants represent the most educated segment of our society.

” They need to participate in the Scheme to understand it better and educate the general public. They can also demand their rights, thus ensuring that the scheme is implemented in accordance with the Law and operational protocols guiding it; Thirdly, with the participation of civil servants at all levels, all the 225 ward facilities can be on-boarded into the Scheme, thus taking quality healthcare to the grassroots level thereby ensuring equitable distribution of the medical services.

“With the Contributory Healthcare Scheme, Kebbi State health indicators will improve: Facility utilization, immunization coverage, vitamin A intake, antenatal visits and skill birth attendance have all been shown to improve within one year of implementation of the Scheme.

“The Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) programme has impacted on the targeted vulnerable persons and the healthcare facilities. However, the programme was able to cover only 0.6% of Kebbi State population.

“The Kebbi Contributory Health Scheme and BHCPF have empowered the 72 PHCs, 29 general hospitals and 5 private healthcare facilities to ensure sustainable supply of drugs and improve on their human resource and infrastructure.

” The Contributory Healthcare Scheme is a new development in Kebbi State and has important challenges that should be addressed”, they added.

The Union’s Leaders and other stakeholders at the meeting however recommended that the Kebbi State Government needs to endorse the request of the organized labour in the State to commence 3% basic salary deductions as employee contribution to enable civil servants to key into the Scheme stressed that, their colleagues on other North Western States (except Sokoto) have already begun to enjoy the healthcare scheme in their respective states.

“Kebbi State government needs to release Equity funds so as to cover more vulnerable persons in the State.

Appointment notice needs to be given to all members of the KECHEMA governing Board. This will enable the Board to begin sittings under the already appointed Board Chairman.

“The Kebbi State Government needs to release the 25% BHCPF counterpart funds so that Kebbi State citizens will continue to benefit from the national programme.

“The Ministry of Higher Education and the heads of tertiary institutions in the State should parley with KECHEMA to discuss on how to register students in the State to enable them access quality healthcare services.

“KECHEMA should continue to conduct similar consultative meetings and sensitization activities to improve awareness of the Scheme, and also listen to valuable recommendations from stakeholders”.