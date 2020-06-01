Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd (Dr) Ignatius Kaigama, has restated his call for total easing of the lockdown put in place by the Federal Government to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his homily to mark the Pentecost Sunday at the Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday, the immediate past Catholic Archbishop of Jos expressed expressed the hope that the celebration of Pentecost would inspire President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the lockdown directive.

Kaigama said the lockdown whereby all the Apostles, Mary and others were staying in one room because they were ordered by Jesus not to leave Jerusalem, but to wait there for the promise of the Father, ended by the coming of the Holy Spirit.

“We hope Pentecost Sunday today will inspire our President to end our lockdown, but with all Nigerians observing very meticulous health guidelines so that we shall witness a downward trend of the COVID-19 disease infection,” Kaigama said.

He also said the opening of places of worship in countries such as Italy, Germany, the United States and other European countries which are even worse hit have been under consideration.

“We believe that religious leaders can make the most prudent use of places of worship and assist government in enlightening people about the social consequences of COVID-19. It is therefore very strongly recommended that worship centres be kept open, but in compliance with government and health directives. Prayer, both individual and communal, still remains our most effective force in the elimination of the corona virus, since the world does not yet sufficiently know its origin, nature and mode of operation,” Kaigama stated.

In the sermon at the Church of Assumption, Kaigama beseeched the Holy Spirit to sanctify and make the entire world one, while also urging the Holy Spirit to come and renew the face of Nigeria and the face of the whole world.