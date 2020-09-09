Bimbola Oyesola and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Organised Labour yesterday suspended its planned protest against Rivers State having signed an eight-point agreement with the government on Monday night.

The meeting, held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, had Governor Nyesom Wike and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in attendance.

At the meeting, which lasted almost six hours, the state government agreed to meet some of the labour’s demands while other issues would be addressed by the tripartite committee subsequently formed.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the organised labour agreed to resolve contending issues after signing a collective bargaining agreement.

Rivers government on Sunday said it would be illegal for the NLC to hold a protest following Wabba’s threat that workers would hold a rally in the state against unfair labour treatment.

Wabba, who read the communique signed by both parties, said labour has agreed to suspend the planned protest.

He said: ‘’At the meeting between the organised labour and Rivers government, the parties agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the national minimum wage and consequential adjustment.

‘’The NLC secretariat sealed for correction of structural deficit will immediately be unsealed, while the government continues with correctional work.

‘’Government shall restore the remittance of check-off dues and pay outstanding arrears to the respective labour unions.”

The NLC president further said the government agreed to commence payment of salaries withheld from health workers because of the 2017 strike.

‘’Both parties agreed to set up a tripartite committee to discuss and resolve other outstanding issues.

‘’This include adjustment of pension in line with the constitution and payment of all pension and gratuity.

‘’Parties shall take steps to discontinue all ongoing litigations in relation to the disputed matter,’’ Wabba said.

The NLC president added that the parties agreed that no worker would be victimised due to the planned rally.

Addressing the workers in the morning at the NLC secretariat that was opened by the government as part of the negotiation, Wabba urged them to remain committed and indivisible, noting that it is through unity that their mandates can be achieved.

Secretary to the Government, Tammy Danagogo, also confirmed that both parties agreed the protest be suspended while contending issues are resolved.

Danagogo urged workers to go about their normal businesses without fear.

He gave assurance that all promises by the state government would be kept.

The agreement was co-signed on the part of the state by Danagogo, Head of Service, Rufus Godwins; Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim; and the Executive Assistant to the governor, Ayebaesin Beredugo.

While NLC Secretary General, Emmanuel Ugboaja; TUC Secretary General, Musa Lawal; State NLC Chairman, Beatrice Itubo; her counterpart in the TUC, Austin Jonah; State TUC Secretary, Obi Fortune; and Chukwu Emecheta of LPSNC of Rivers State council, signed on the labour side.