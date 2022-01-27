Nigerian “highfro” singer, Segun Adekunle, popularly known by his stage name, Labule, released a new track titled Zero this month.

The university of Lagos graduate believes the new track offers inspiration and optimism in the face of adversity, using real-life illustrations or examples.

“Zero lacks fanfare, it is a score, a position, a digit that nobody wants to associate with just because of societal beliefs and negative perception towards it.

“The feelings often associated with this digit in most cases are that of gloom and failure.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He continued, “For example, if I want to recharge my card online and I mistakenly add another zero to N100 or N1000, you know I’ll scream because that zero has altered the original amount I wanted to buy.”

The construction engineer already has two hit tracks to his name, titled “Smartie” and “Gbegbese.”