Saved by his voice, a first time listener or foreigner listening to his ‘gbegbese’ track would have passed Labule for Lagbaja, the famous masked musician.

Yes! Labule reeks of Lagbaja, his genre, beats and energy would definitely make any ardent fan of the popular masked veteran musician fall in love with the civil engineering graduate of University of Lagos.

He almost became a casualty of this seemingly close resemblance between a young, talented artist trying to create his own space and a veteran whose footprints on the sand of Music can’t be erased nationally and globally.

He was highly influenced by Lagbaja’s style and music, huge respect to ‘’Baba MukoMuko’’.

“Back then at Motherland where he used to play, labule will go there and dance energetically. He got so attached to his music and concept that he became so popular at Motherland that people nicknamed him Lagbaja.

While it is obvious that the ‘’konko below’’ crooner has a big influence on his music career, Labule still admire the creativity and delivery of other popular Nigerian artistes such as King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, late FelaAnikulapokuti and his son, Femi Kuti.

However, Labule, insists he is not an imitation of any artist as he is unique in his own way and also eager to create his own distinct music brand.

He describes his sound as ‘’African and a mixture of Afrobeat and highlife which he calls ‘Highfro’ “.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

Segun Adekunle’s musical journey is quite eventful; is a path rich in history and also symbolic in his quest to attain success.

