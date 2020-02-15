Vivian Onyebukwa

Lace has been around for ages, but it is one fabric that has continued to trend in the world of fashion. Designers have been consistently creating new creative and innovative styles from it. It comes in different colours and designs, and can be worn to different occasions such as weddings and church. Lace has also been dominating the red carpets in glamorous styles.

However, gown lace styles, both long and short, has been dominating the fashion scene for a while now, and are used for different occasions.