Vivian Onyebukwa

Lace, a sheer and delicate fabric, is one of the longest lasting fabric in the fashion world. It is undaunted and is always incorporated into the latest fashion trends in one way or the other. It comes in different patterns and can be made into assorted styles.

One of the trends still in vogue is gowns made with lace fabrics. It is trendy and glamorous. A lot of women have found love in this style rather than using it to make Iro and Buba.

Lace gowns, whether long or short, are most stylish and convenient. They are equally versatile; At every wedding, events, and even in everyday life, you can see women, both young and old, in elegant lace dresses.