The Vice Chancellor of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai, Professor Mohammed Nasir Maiturare, has said that lack of due process in procurement procedures by management is largely responsible for the large scale corruption ravaging Nigerian universities.

Maiturare, speaking on the festering corruption in Nigerian niversities, explained that most of it occurs at the procurement level.

The Vice Chancellor who spoke in Suleja, Niger State, at a training workshop for top management staff of the university on “Due Process and Financial Regulations in Procurement and Leadership Principles” argued that better understanding of appropriate procurement procedures in all ﬁnancial dealings in the universities will curb corruption and improve service delivery.

Laying out what IBBU stands to gain from the training workshop, Maiturare explained that “it will improve the capacity of management staff in due process and procurement procedure. This will improve service delivery through implementation of best practices in Procurement and Budgeting procedures.”

In a remark, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Dr. Mohammed Kudu Santuraki, underscored the importance of the workshop in re-jigging of management for eﬃciency and better performance towards the accelerated development of the University.

He said the workshop was coming at a time when the present administration was waging a war against corruption in government and public institutions

Dr. Santuraki commended the organisers of the workshop and enjoined participants to pay attention to the training, adding that they will be useful in the implementation of due process and procurement procedures in the University.

“This training platform would provide good opportunity for participants to adopt best practices that could add value to the University and also enhance your leadership qualities towards improving service delivery and performance, thereby making our university to stand taller among its peers in the country,” he stated.

In his goodwill message, the Director-General, Niger State Public Procurement Board, Alhaji Mamman Musa, commended the Management of IBBU for being the ﬁrst among tertiary institutions in the state to train on Due Process and Procurement Procedures.

The management team on the sideline paid homage on Sarkin Zazzau Suleja, His Royal Highness, Mallam Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, expressing gratitude for his continued support and royal counsels to the University.