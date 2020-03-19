Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Chairman, Association for Advancement of Family Planning, Ejike Orji, has attributed the poor contribution of women to national building to lack of birth control.

Ejike made the disclosure at the one-day interaction with medical practitioners on advancing women’s health as an investment for development organised by International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) in Abuja, in commemoration of the international women’s day.

He insisted that girl-child education is essential, as only educated women can provide adequate health care for their family and also contribute to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

He said: “Nigerian women are not doing well healthwise. Only 12 of out of 100 women uses contraceptives and 19 percent of women who are ready for family planning are not getting it. The huge gap is what is causing the demographic crisis that Nigeria is experiencing.”

The Technical Director, Health Policy Plus, Francis Ilika, stated in her remarks that economic empowerment of women will contribute to the improvement of Nigerian women health condition.

Ilika, confirmed that when women have equal representatives where issues concerning them are been decided, they would be in a better position to contribute to the issue. “Educated women provide healthy home. They live in good health and contribute to the economic development.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director, ISMPH, Moji Makanjuola, in a remark, insisted that health is a big issue with women and everyone should be involved in war to provide better place for Nigerian women.