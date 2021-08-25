By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, speaking in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation”, observed that there is mutual mistrust among Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities due to the absence of national unifying ideology with which all Nigerians can identify.

‘The concept of one Nigeria is merely a concept, there is no identified vision to drive a united Nigeria,’ the governor stated.

He also identified lack of political will to fashion a constitution that will promote true federalism, disenchantment of youths in the ability of the country to provide for them and lack of faith in the electoral process.

He held out hope for the country, however, if in 2033 Nigerians elect a selfless and capable leader that will inspire hope in the people.