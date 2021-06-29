From Okwe Obi, Abuja
The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), has linked lack of good policies and modern technology, to the problem of agricultural revolution in country, stressing that the enactment of appropriate policies, well-structured regulations and manned by qualified personnel will salvage the situation
It added that massive investment in the purchase of modern tools would enhance productivity of staple crops like maize, rice, cowpeas, and cassava, adding that with technology use, there is a significant difference in the crop performance and farmer gains.
Executive Director of AATF, Dr. Denis Kyetere, stated this at the virtual press conference, yesterday on the pre-launch of PBR Cowpea in Nigeria.
“As you all know, farmers continue to face several farming challenges ranging from the impact of climate change, pest and disease infestation, poor soil fertility, among others, that have greatly reduced agricultural productivity at farm levels.
“We would like to urge governments to exercise their statutory duty of care to put in place appropriate policies, matching regulations; and well – structured and capable institutions with relevant and qualified human resources to support growth in the sector. Innovation cannot thrive in isolation without enabling environment,” he said.
Kyetere, who is about to retire announced that AATF and its partners under the Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) Project, developed climate smart maize hybrids popularly known as Drought TEGO that are water efficient and tolerant to moderate drought, to address son of the challenges of farmers.
According to him, if all goes as planned “smallholder farmers in Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Mozambique could soon start planting Bt maize hybrids that are tolerant to moderate drought and guard against losses to insects such as stem borers and fall armyworm, thus safeguarding farmer yields and product quality.
“The maize is awaiting approval of respective regulatory authorities following successful pilot tests driven by national agricultural research systems.
“Friends, in Kenya for example, stemborers and fall armyworm reduce maize production by an average of 25% or 15 million bags (90 kg), equivalent to the normal yearly amount of maize imported by Kenya. The damage is valued at more than Kshs.37 billion (approximately $ 343 million). This is the amount Bt maize could help Kenya save.”
