From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), has linked lack of good policies and modern technology, to the problem of agricultural revolution in country, stressing that the enactment of appropriate policies, well-structured regulations and manned by qualified personnel will salvage the situation

It added that massive investment in the purchase of modern tools would enhance productivity of staple crops like maize, rice, cowpeas, and cassava, adding that with technology use, there is a significant difference in the crop performance and farmer gains.

Executive Director of AATF, Dr. Denis Kyetere, stated this at the virtual press conference, yesterday on the pre-launch of PBR Cowpea in Nigeria.

“As you all know, farmers continue to face several farming challenges ranging from the impact of climate change, pest and disease infestation, poor soil fertility, among others, that have greatly reduced agricultural productivity at farm levels.

“W e would like to urge governments to exercise their statutory duty of care to put in place appropriate policies, matching regulations; and well – structured and capable institutions with relevant and qualified human resources to support growth in the sector. Innovation cannot thrive in isolation without enabling environment,” he said.