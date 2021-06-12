From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said lack of infrastructure is a major setback afflicting investors in Nigeria.

The Governor stated this during a media chart in Abuja with reporters, shortly after inspecting a private firm facility owned by an indigent of Nasarawa State, Halibis idustries in Abuja.

The governor, while speaking via his experience from the private sector specifically high listed lack of good roads, power supply, capital, among others, as factors responsible for the high cost of production in the Nigeria.

Gov. Sule, expressed satisfaction with the standard of equipment that he saw at the factory, while commended the President of the Halibis Industries, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, for his vision and the initiative, adding that Halibis Industries would metaphors into the next Nestle or Cadbury. He said.

On his part, the President of Halibis Industries, Alhaji Aliyu said his company, produces food items for distribution nationwide tends to take the industry to another stage by establishing Afritox, an offshoot of Halibis Industries that will be exporting products to other countries especially African.

The CEO, who hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, also stressed that the Afritox is attracting lots of partners, with Halibis Industries, soon to get approval, for the groundbreaking of the project.

The president also used the opportunity to sought for support from the Nasarawa state government to improve on their facilities so as to sustain the needs of its customers across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.