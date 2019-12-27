Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, says Cross River State has underlined that fact that lack of the basic understanding of leadership is the bane of development in the country.

Speaking while presenting a keynote address at the maiden edition of a public lecture in honour of the leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, held in Calabar, Duke called on all leaders to emulate and imbibe leadership ideals that promote peaceful co-existence and development at all levels.

The lecture whose theme was “Servant Leadership and the Might of Meekness,” drew participants in their numbers from across the world.

Duke who offered insights into the leadership qualities of the universal leader, said the state Cross River is blessed to have Olumba Olumba Obu because of the ideals he stands for and the leadership qualities he exhibits.

According to him, the major problem of our society overtime is having people in leadership positions who do not have the qualities expected of a leader.

He said: “Cross River State is indeed blessed to have Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. For me, looking at servant leadership, the greatest honour we can give to any man is to serve him and make him a better person.

“The lack of the basic understanding of leadership is holding back development in the state as well as the country,” stressing that, “leaders should try and emulate, imbibe these ideals so as to better our lot as a people.

“As governor of Cross River State, it was such an extraordinary grace from the Almighty for putting me in a position where, by my actions, I could influence positively, the welfare of the people that I served.

“If you are a leader that people look up to because of the gratification you can offer them, know that your leadership is very transient because the moment you can no longer afford that gratification, they will move up to another person.”

One of the speakers and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda HRH Etubom Dr. Nya Eyoma Asuquo, said Obu had provided a perfect example of what leadership should look like.

He charged leaders to study the leadership qualities of Obu because “he has not only made history because he has given us a divine legacy on leadership which will survive from generation to generation, he has emphasized that he is a perfect example of a servant leader.”