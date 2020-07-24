Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chairman, International Missionary Crusade Fellowship, Archbishop David Irefin, on Friday, said the lack of love has contributed to the spread of the novel Coronavirus, as most people do not adhere to precautionary measures in order not infect others.

The cleric, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, and cited the Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross, Olumba Obu, admonished Christians to abide in love for the betterment of the society and mankind.

“His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu says that love is the bedrock of our salvation. Accordingly, love rules everything in heaven and on earth. “The earth dwellers are ignorant of the fact that evil begets more evil. Obu maintains that all the problems facing human family including the ravaging Coronavirus emanate from lack of love at the level of family, village, cities, countries and organisations. “To Him, love is the embodiment of all things. Love constitutes mercy, humility, patience, kindness, endurance, longsuffering, forgiveness and the ability to live peacefully with one another. “Love is God and any person that possesses love automatically possesses God. Such persons would never harm any member of the human family. If you love God, you will love Christ, and love all creations of God,” he said. He regretted that contrary to seeking love, “the rulers of this world, religious leaders and their followers are pursuing, hate, retaliation, manufacturing weapons of mass destruction and social discrimination which lead to destruction. In addition, Olumba warns that irrespective of colour, religion, sex, social status, or achievement in life or tribe, lack of love translates to eternal damnation. “While love refers to the absence of hate, division, killing, stealing, discrimination, death and suffering.” He claimed that “Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is the new Kingdom of God on earth firmly established by God Himself in fulfillment of Daniel 2: 44. Brotherhood means oneness and peaceful co-existence of all creations of God. “Brotherhood means God, Christ, angels, human beings, animals, fishes, birds, ants, wind, sun, moon, stars, the sky, etc. In fact, Brotherhood means God and all things created by Him put together and Christ as Head. “Thus, Brotherhood is not a church, society, cult, movement, etc. The Founder, Builder and Sustainer is the Supernatural teacher, the Sole Spiritual Head of the Universe, The Holy Spirit Personified Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.”

Irefin, who waxed biblical, claimed that the consumption of meat and fish negates biblical injunction and attracts the wrath of God, stating that never a time did He encourage the slaughtering of animals for consumption.

He argued that in Gen 1:29 God only encouraged vegetarianism for Christians to dwell on, adding that continuous consumption of meat and fish would lead to chaos, sickness and death.

“Vegetarianism is a divine injunction from the Almighty God (Gen 1:29). Leader Olumba Olumba Obu says there was never a time God ordered man to kill and eat animal or fish.

“Accordingly, all those who abide in love cannot harm any God’s creation. All the troubles in the world that hinder the human family from knowing God and obeying Him results from eating meat and fish.