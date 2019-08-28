Super Eagles centre-back, Leon Balogun has revealed how he is dealing with the annoyance and frustrations that come with not playing regularly for his club, nevertheless admitting that he has to respect the decision of the manager.

Maintaining that football is a collective game, the 2019 AFCON bronze medal winner said he’s, however, willing to sacrifice his game time for the good of the team.

Brighton suffered a 2-0 loss to Southampton last weekend, but Balogun was not involved despite the club manager, Graham Potter preferring a three-man backline.

Speaking with Brila FM, in a chat monitored by Soccernet.ng, Leon confessed that it gets tough sometimes, but he is determined to stay unbroken by the situation.

“I’m not happy about not playing as a regular, but, then, it’s about the collective thing and you have to respect the decision of the manager always.

“It’s not always easy, I’m not going to lie. There are times when I’m angry, but you have to try and stay in that positive mood, and I’m a very optimistic person. I have to be patient, unfortunately, it’s nothing that will break me.”