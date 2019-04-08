of those parts to produce for you to assemble. Do you know how many thousands of parts there are in a vehicle? How can you have industry for each one of them? Again, there is no material that is not involved in the auto industry. Is it metal, glass, plastic, rubber, electronics, automotive chemicals, paints, textiles and so on? So, everything is involved in making vehicles and it is a wide- spread. A vibrant auto industry impacts on many sub-sectors. But we lost that opportunity. We are the 7th most populous economy in the world with a growing middle class. With one million vehicles per annum, there are lots of things we can gain from a healthy auto industry.

Implementation

Well, from what we are seeing today, it will be difficult to rate the auto policy implementation, because it has always been one step forward, two steps back- ward. And that has to do with reversal of policy and policy somersault. But the truth is that, we are not getting it right. I still don’t understand what is happening. But I must tell you that the percentage of local content substitution is the yardstick to measure the success of the auto policy. Unless we are able to ascertain that this is the percentage of the local content substitution, we may not be getting it right. For example, in the past, we had glass and vehicle windscreens made here; we had seat belts produced in Asaba, while tyres, paints and many others were locally made. Michelin was here at a time but they had to leave because you put a high duty on imported tyres today and when the local industry starts manufacturing, the government will remove the duty, thereby put- ting the local manufacturers at risk. Where are the auto component makers today? They have all gone. I have always said that any importation translates to job ex- ported. If you import any finished product, you are exporting jobs. If you produce something here, you are creating jobs. In all the documents we worked with before the final revised auto policy, there was nothing like SKD 1 and SKD 2 assembly. It was when SKD 1 and SKD 2 came in that things changed. In the early days of auto assembly, when we were doing it, we were all doing CKD assembly and we started from the scratch. That was when you had to do painting because if you are not doing painting, that means you have not done any job. That was why in those days, the cliché in the auto industry was that if you are not DVC-compliant, you are not assembling, because if you are truly assembling, you must need and use the necessary chemicals from DVC Limited. Ask any of the assembly plants today if they are DVC-compliant. I don’t know of any who buys our sealants to do jobs before painting. They don’t paint anything. Even those who have paint shops and ovens don’t use them anymore because they are looking at others who are cheating. So they have all joined in the cheating arrangement. I call it screwdriver assembly. They go to Japan, Korea, China or any- where and bring in finished cars, thereby helping to create jobs in foreign land. They remove some few things and put them in the container and bring it here and screw them together again. There is no chemical applied, no brush, no spraying and nothing done. I call them whitewash assembly plants and it is not good for the country because jobs are not created.