Prince Osborn Nweze, is one young Nigerian worth paying attention to. He is the first son of the present Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi known popularly as Dave Umahi.

Prince Osborn Nweze was excitedly in the news in 2019 after he graduated from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom with a degree in civil engineering at the age of 21.

The young, hardworking young man has since charted his career path, doubling as the managing director of Brass Oil and Construction Company Limited and the Chief Executive Officer of Osborn La-Palm Royal Resort.

On how Nigeria can be made a better place, Prince Osborn Nweze noted that if Nigeria has proper institutions, people will be voting based on proper qualifications and not sentiments.

“I believe a major lesson I learned about Africa, with respect to things holding us back, Nigeria in particular, would be lack of proper education. I strongly believe, that if Nigeria as a nation has the proper institutions that have been structured around educating the youth, with proper schools, we will have enough people voting based on qualifications and not sentiments. If we elect leaders irrespective of their ethnicity or place of origin, we will have a nation of qualified leadership. And that’s what every country needs for proper development”.

Asked about his unforgettable moment, the multiple business owner said: ”My most memorable moment would be waking up in boarding school, whilst in Port Harcourt. That was the first time I was living without my family. Because it was then I started to discover myself and found out who I am as a person. Being forced to live with strangers and people from different family backgrounds.

It was then I became more in-tuned with my character as a person and my perspective about certain things”.

Speaking further, Prince Osborn Nweze noted that the biggest investment one can ever make would be investing in others.

“I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people. I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. I want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large. I believe this is the most important thing a person should aspire to become, being a good role model for the next generation.”