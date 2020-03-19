Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation has hinted that the only thing that might delay the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu might be the challenge of acquiring quarry dust.

This is even as it assures that the airport closed down in August, 2019 for runway rehabilitation will be reopened for use before Easter.

Sirika said that there was a major challenge of acquiring quarry dust for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, he was still hopeful that the project would be completed before Easter this year.

He explained that quarry dust is a stronger material than normal sand in construction of runways and the intention is to make the airport have the most durable runway in the country.

According to him, the contractors need about 2,000 tonnes of quarry dust daily for the job and have run out of the commodity in Enugu.

According to him, they have now resorted to sourcing for quarry dust from neighbouring states where they sometimes get as little as 900 tonnes daily.

Nonetheless, he assures that there has been no shift in completion date of the rehabilitation works at the airport, Sirika said.

The Minister further revealed the launch of a national carrier, Air Nigeria, would go ahead in the third quarter of 2020, but with restricted operations within Nigeria at first.

Sirika presented to the FEC meeting a performance report of the activities of his Ministry since the beginning of the second tenure of the Buhari presidency.