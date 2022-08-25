The National President, Nigerian Institute of Builders (NIOB) Prof. Yuhana Izam has identified lack of regulatory laws in the building industry as the major cause of frequent building collapse in Nigeria.

He stated this in Gombe on Wednesday when the Association paid a courtesy call on Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

He said building sites were the most unregulated industry in the country because everybody had become a builder, with the training or not.

’’People who have no business with the profession but just because they can mix sand and cement they thought that they were builders.

‘The National building laws have to be enforced, if not quacks would remain in the building industry and we will continue to see the development of slum settlements, collapses, cracked buildings in the country,’’ he said.

According to him, in order to address the problem, there is need for a law to back them, because “without the legislative backing, it will be difficult to apprehend defaulters”.

He commended Gov. Yahaya for making efforts to update the planning laws in Gombe State.

‘‘Once you have laws that approve minimum standards in housing, then you can implement to ensure the quality of houses you want.

“People are making mistakes of thinking that housing is just building a shelter.

“But we are impressed because we have seen an integrated approach to development of housing in Gombe; the capital city has changed dramatically and we think the governor has to be commended.

“This was part of the reason the National Council of the Nigerian Institute of Building has identified you as a worthy Nigerian leader and administrator that is worthy of the award of the Fellowship of the Institute,’’ he said.

In his response Gov. Yahaya thanked NIOB for the honour done to him, adding that the honour was not only for him but the entire people of Gombe, particularly the members of the Executive Council.

The governor lamented the flagrant abuse of building code and ethics across the country which gave rise to slums in major cities across the country without clearly defined social and security facilities.

He further explained that his administration established Gombe State Geographic Information System and the State Urban Planning and Development Authority, to correct the anomaly inherent in land administration and indiscriminate erection of structures in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that highlight of the event was investiture of the governor as the fellow of NIOB. (NAN)