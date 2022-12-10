From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Dr. Abdulmuminu Isah, the Chief Imam of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Central Mosque has blamed the high level of corruption in the country to lack of self-contentment and overemphasis on money and material things.

The cleric said this in Nsukka on Saturday during a seminar organized by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Muslim Community (UNNMC) in conjunction with Mambayya House Amino Kano Center for Democratic Studies Bayero University, Kano.

The seminar which was tagged; “Promoting Accountability and Anti-Corruption Through Behavioural Change Approaches,” had participants drawn from the Christian and Muslim religions.

Isah said that corruption has hindered national development for many years in Nigeria, blaming the negative trend on greedy Nigerians who lacked contentment and see money as everything.

“These Nigerians many of them were elected by the people enrich themselves at the expense of the people who elected them.

“For us to eliminate corruption in this country we have to, first of all, be self-contented with whatever we have and pay less attention to money and material things.

“This issue of corruption starts from poor family upbringing, parents should always tell their children that it’s crime against humanity to take anything that doesn’t belong to them.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against corruption because it has eaten deep into the fabric of our nation and hindered our national development for many decades,” he said.

The Chief Imam who is also a senior lecturer at the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Management UNN thanked the organizers of the seminar.

He urged religious leaders to always preach against greed and corruption but let their members know they need to be accountable and transparent.

Also speaking, Mr. Salawa Sikiru, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the project said that it requires a collective commitment of all to eliminate corruption in the country.

“Corruption has become a new normal in our day-to-day operation in this country which has given us a bad image globally.

“Everybody has a big role to play, even those in the rural areas, we must all be accountable at any level or position we find ourselves by upholding high moral standards.

“To move forward we should shun any act that will lead to aiding and abetting of corrupt practices well as living extravagant lifestyles,” he said.

Speaking Rev Gabriel Imeri of City-Takers International Bible Mission Nsukka thanked organizers of the seminar that brought christians and muslims together to find means to end corruption.

Imeri said to end corruption all hands must be on deck, explaining that high level of corruption was responsible for poverty and unemployment in the country.

“To rescue the worsening economy, high level of unemployment, and poverty, everybody must join the fight against corruption.

“All Nigerians must embrace accountability in our families, church, mosque, markets , offices, local, state and local governments.

“Nigeria is blessed with immense natural resources but corruption and bad leadership are responsible for abject poverty in the country,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Mansur Saddiq, the director UNNMC Anti-Corruption Project said the aim of the seminar was to sensitise people so that they speak out and condemn any form of corruption in offices, home, church or mosque.

The director who was represented by Prof Momoh Audu a senior lecturer in UNN urged participants to spread the message of accountability and anti-corruption in order to rescue the country’s ailing economy, reduce unemployment and poverty.

He commended John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation for the continued sponsorship of UNNMC Anti-Corruption Project.

“UNNMC will continue to be grateful to the foundation for always sponsoring our Anti-Corruption Project aimed at promoting accountability and fighting corruption,” he said.