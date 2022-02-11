“Heightened incidence of crime and insecurity in the ungoverned spaces and stunted national development.”

He further divulged that he recently visited about 20 states to implore the governors to domesticate the 1992 promulgation of the Decree 88 which subsequently became a Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria CAP 138 (LFN 2004).

He added that the visit was to raise awareness on physical planning and to emphasize the sequence between planning and development.

But, lamented that some of the states that domesticated the laws operate in errors, while some muddled up the whole system mistaking geographical information system for physical planning.

“After visiting 20 states, spoken physically to 7 state governors, met 3 state governors’ representatives, discussed with 5 speakers of houses of assembly, engaged 10 Vice Chancellors, 3 Rectors and 2 Deputy Rectors, was hosted by several traditional rulers, spoke at every state radio and/or television stations, the general view is that Nigerian governments are largely lawless and ignorant, with only a few showing willingness to get rid of these limitations.

“The truth about laws is that they are principles. Principles are never broken for free; the consequences become glaring in a very short term,” he said.

To this end, he called on governors and government functionaries, to invest in planning before seeking to develop, adding that anything other than that would amount to foolishness.

