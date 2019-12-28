Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, says Cross River State, has stated that lack of the basic understanding of leadership is the bane of development in the states as well as the country.

Speaking while presenting a keynote address at the maiden edition of a public lecture in honour of the Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, held in Calabar, Duke called on all leaders to emulate and imbibe leadership ideals that promote peaceful co-existence and development at all levels.

In the lecture which had as its theme: “Servant Leadership and the Might of Meekness” and which drew participants in their numbers from across the world, Duke offering insights into the leadership qualities of the Universal Leader, said the state is blessed to have him because of the ideals he stands for and the leadership qualities he exhibits.

According to him, the major problem of our society is having people in leadership positions who do not have the qualities expected of a leader. He said: “If you are a leader that people look up to because of the gratification you can offer them, know that your leadership is very transient because the moment you can no longer afford that gratification, they will move up to another person.”

Also speaking, one of the speakers and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda HRH Etubom Dr. Nya Eyoma Asuquo, said Obu has provided a perfect example of what leadership should look like.