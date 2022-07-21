From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has identified lack of unity as the major factor militating against the actualization of sovereign state of Biafra.

BIM – MASSOB National Director for Arts and Culture, David Eboson made this known during the presentation of his new music album – Ndigbo, ofu obi n’idi N’otu amaka (Ndigbo, oneness and unity is good) and new book- Kpoom Onye Igbo (call me an Igbo man).

Eboson stated that disunity and hatred have never led people of any country anywhere, adding that it was rather unity of purpose that led many countries in the world to get their freedom easily.

“Lack of unity and hatred can never lead us to anywhere. We should understand that so many countries in the world got their freedom easily and the question we should ask ourselves is why it has been difficult for us to get Biafra

He noted that counties that have fought war of Independence as is the case with Nigeria, does not get her freedom through violence, but through round table discussions.

While tasking Igbo politicians to engage in acts that will unite the people of the South East, than divide them, he urged them to desist from engaging the youths in acts of thuggery.

“Igbo politicians should always strive to do things that will benefit their people and stop engaging youths in acts that will breed violence in the zone”.

Eboson equally advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians who do not mean well for them, to former trouble, particularly as the 2023 election is approaching.