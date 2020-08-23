The Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has attributed the security challenges in the country to lack of deliberate policies on youth development.

Ahmad stated this at the investiture of the “Hijrah Calendar” to mark the 1442 Islamic New Year, organised by the Joint Youths Islamic Organisations (JYIO), on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the genesis of Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges in the country could be attributed to the lack of deliberate policy to ensure sustainable development for the youth.

“We appreciated the interventions by the government and security agencies as normalcy is returning in the state, our farmers are returning to their homes.

“I have been on the throne for 26-years, and I witnessed a lot of experiences. Part of the experiences is the realisation that there is no good provision for the future of our youths,” he said.

Ahmad also called on government at all levels to prioritise youth and women empowerment, noting that women, as mothers should be supported.

“Our policy makers and other stakeholders should give emphasis to youths and women empowerment to address various forms of domestic violence in the society”.

While commending the organisation for organising the event, Ahmad urged religious organisations to embark on programmes for the brighter future of youth and women.

In a remark, Gov. Bello Matawalle, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Bello, commended the organisers of the occasion.

Matawalle, therefore, directed MDAs and schools in the state to use the Islamic Calendar in their activities and programmes.

He urged people to pray for peace and stability in the state and the country.

In a paper presented at the occasion, Umar Kanoma, Chairman, Zamfara State Council of Ulama, admonished clerics to expand ways of seeking knowledge as well as preach peace and unity.

Kanoma noted that the quest for knowledge and good deeds were the traditions and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“Scholars play an important role in the society, therefore, they should be encouraged by the society,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the organisation, Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, said the aim of the programme was to conscientise Muslims faithful on traditions and history of the Prophet of Islam.

“It was also to review the previous year as well as raise funds for promoting teachings of Islam,” Kwatarkwashi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about N6 million was realised at the event organised by 12 Islamic Youth Organisations under the umbrella of JYIO. (NAN)