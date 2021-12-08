By Adewale Sanyaolu

Worried by the growing level of insecurity and moral decadence plaguing the Nigerian system, the Legal Assistance and Citizens Rights Initiative (LACRI) has called for a review of the boarding school system.

This was even as it said LACRI was committed to protect the weak and ready to step in to provide pro bono-legal assistance where necessary, adding that the menace of bullying and abuse in schools must be met with stiffer sanctions, and the perpetrators made scapegoats for the ugly trend to end.

LACRI, in a statement signed its Director of Mobilisation, Mr. Odu Ebam, said it was alarmed by the recent spate of ugly incidents in Nigeria boarding school system.

The group strongly condemned all acts of misconduct relating to the Dowen College incident and implored the Lagos state government and all concerned parties to investigate and prosecute all the perpetrators of the evil act, accordingly.

LACRI noted that for decades, the boarding house system in Nigeria has been a preferred choice as it has presented a lot of advantages, including but not limited to: a learning conducive environment, smaller class sizes, social maturity, personal growth, and challenging academics, peer learning.

However, the group said in recent times, the media has been awash with stories of physical, sexual abuse and gross bullying perpetrated by so called “senior students” in boarding houses and these stories have slowly faded away without any real investigation and punishment.

