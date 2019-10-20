Christy Anyanwu

Trendy lace styles are now popping up with intrinsic and chic styles from designers. At weddings, Owambe parties, dinner dates or formal parties, grandiose lace styles have not ceased to amaze and excite.

Some laces are designed as mix and match items done with other fabrics. However, it is advisable for you to consider some things before designing your attire. Some include the skin tone, fabric colour, body shape and size, design and type of fabric. All these put into consideration would stand you out.